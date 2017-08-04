Los pandas que enoloquecen a Instagram

El Insagram de World Press Photo se ha centrado en los últimos días en la labor que China está llevando a cabo por salvar y cuidar su animar más icónico: el panda. La fotógrafa @amivitale ha sido la encargada de realizar una serie de fotografías que la cuenta de World Press esta compartiendo, y que está llenando de ternura Instagram.
Primero explicaron cómo se disfrazan los cuidadores para poder acceder a ellos en su hábitat
Hello! I'm Ami Vitale (@amivitale) and this week I will share the incredible story of how China is saving its most iconic mascot, the giant panda from the brink of extinction. This journey turned out to be one of the most unimaginable explorations I've ever had. In a region where bad environmental news is common, the giant panda might prove to be the exception and is a testament to the perseverance and efforts of Chinese scientists and conservationists. By breeding and releasing pandas, augmenting existing populations and protecting habitat, they are on their way to successfully saving their most famous ambassador and in the process put the wild back into an icon.
Pero las que sin duda han triunfado han sido las imágenes de los pandas siendo alimentados recién nacidos, pesados a los pocos meses, jugueteando con sus cuidadores, dando sus primeros pasos...
Mother Min Min's baby panda gets her first health checkup and a bottle of milk at the Bifengxia Panda Base. Nearly 50 percent of giant pandas births are to twins, but the mothers can care for only one cub at a time, so keepers in China have developed a careful process for swapping each baby so they are fed both by their mother and by hand.
A cub gets weighed at Bifengxia Panda Base in Sichuan Province, China. In the wild, once they've grown to adulthood, female pandas may weigh up to 220 pounds and males up to 250 pounds, and they'll range from four to six feet long.
A baby giant panda tests out its newly acquired walking skills at Bifengxia Panda Base, managed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. It takes baby pandas about three months to grow strong enough to take a few steps.
In the incubator room at Bifengxia Panda Base, cub keeper Liu Juan nuzzles a furry charge. Despite the pressure of keeping the babies alive and well, there are rare moments when the caretakers get to relax and enjoy the animals that depend on them.